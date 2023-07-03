Do you like to live close to a big city but like small town rural living? One level living with plenty of space on just under 1.25 acres & a great layout to entertain. Located in Huntley, which is 10 miles north of Billings along the Yellowstone River. This newer home has so many unique custom finishes you will appreciate, a large kitchen & island, walk in pantry, custom mud room/laundry, a large master suite and so much more. One of Huntley, MT's greatest attractions is a bit of a hidden gem. Surprising to some, it is home to one of only two 36hole golf facilities in the state. The course allows you to take in nature at its best. Panoramic views are abundant throughout much of the course, giving you a full perspective of the rolling hills, the nearby bluffs, and the infinite Montana sky. Detached, oversized 530sqft garage, chickens are allowed. Qualifies for RD financing, NO money down.
3 Bedroom Home in Huntley - $365,000
