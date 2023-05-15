Very Cute horse and agriculture property with 3 bed, 2 bath home. House is on over 165 acres, 40 acres has irrigation rights! This home is open concept and was built in 2014. The corrals have been divided into sections, for all you animals. The loafing shed has water and power. New front patio as well as back deck is good for enjoying Montana's sunrise and sunsets. This property is one mile east from Hysham. The house is set up for radiant floor heat, even in the oversized garage! The laundry room is set up to add a 1/2 bath. New well pump handles the 11 gpm! No CCRs
3 Bedroom Home in Hysham - $560,000
