Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock Creek and features a true rustic design w/2 rock fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen w/Alder cabinets & Granite countertops. Watch movies in the theatre room or take a soak in the hot tub overlooking the creek & stocked pond. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath on the main level. The master is located on the 2nd level. The 3rd level loft makes for a great office space, craft area or just watching the variety of wildlife and all types of weather rolling through. The home has natural gas, a well, and ditch rights. The pictures don't even start to do this property justice. 25 miles to Billings Int'l Airport. This can be a great retreat home or VRBO. Truly country living with city amenities.