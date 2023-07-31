Beautiful property with 1,040 feet of the Blue Ribbon Trout Stream (Upper Spring Creek) flowing through the property along with your own private pond. This is a fisherman's paradise or for someone that wants a beautiful location with live water flowing through the property. There is a well built 1956 home and an amazing 80x90 Steel shop for all your toys. Irrigation rights also included on this 4.5 acre parcel. No covenants on this property located just minutes from Lewistown, MT. The property also has an artesian well that allows water to flow through worsbo tubing in the shop floor, keeping the shop from freezing. The well water comes out of the ground at 49 degrees F.
3 Bedroom Home in Lewistown - $1,500,000
