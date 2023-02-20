WOW!! THIS IS ONE RARE PROPERTY!This home has MASSIVE size logs--they are absolutely gorgeous!There is 74+private acres with lots of potential to hike,snowmobile,horseback ride,4 wheeling and lots of other activities--take the family out and cut your Christmas tree for that special gathering!Lots of trees on the property.The home is somewhat unfinished upstrs but still very livable.The walkout daylight bsmt has the rooms that are only framed in-but this way you can finish the way you want.It also has a loft area.This property has unlimited possibilities for your mtn dream home!There's a wrap around deck on 2 sides Natural spring feeding into a cistern to supply water to house.The property backs up to 40 ac of BLM ground.Access is year around.The 4 car garage with a concrete floor has plenty of room for your all your toys.
3 Bedroom Home in Nye - $675,000
