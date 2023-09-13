Stunning Beartooth Mountain Views all around on the Stillwater River with Endless Possibilities. This 10+/- acres would make the perfect place to build your dream home or cabin. The older home on the property could be remodeled and used as a guest cabin. There is also a unique old barn/shed and chicken coop close by. The Stillwater River is noted for its Blue-Ribbon Fishery for rainbow, brown and cutthroat trout. Custer National Forest is a short distance jaunt for hiking & horseback riding. There are two adjacent ten acre lots for sale if you would like more acreage, all are on the river & have spectacular mountain views. Lots of wildlife too. These are some of the last & only lots available in this coveted area. Home and outbuildings are being sold as is where is.