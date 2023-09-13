Stunning Beartooth Mountain Views all around on the Stillwater River with Endless Possibilities. This 10+/- acres would make the perfect place to build your dream home or cabin. The older home on the property could be remodeled and used as a guest cabin. There is also a unique old barn/shed and chicken coop close by. The Stillwater River is noted for its Blue-Ribbon Fishery for rainbow, brown and cutthroat trout. Custer National Forest is a short distance jaunt for hiking & horseback riding. There are two adjacent ten acre lots for sale if you would like more acreage, all are on the river & have spectacular mountain views. Lots of wildlife too. These are some of the last & only lots available in this coveted area. Home and outbuildings are being sold as is where is.
3 Bedroom Home in Nye - $675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…
Amazing Country Home. Featuring 5 Bedrms, 3 Baths, Family Room, 4 car Attached Garage. This home has been completely remodeled and is ready fo…
Welcome to country living in this one level home on 1.79 acres! Located in Pine Rock Subdivision...this home has elbow room to add a shop. Spa…