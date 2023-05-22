Live and play amidst thousands of acres of the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest! If you are a skier at heart Showdown Ski Area is just 7 miles from your front door! Great Falls is 69 miles away and a quick 30 miles gets you to White Sulphur Springs. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath log home is very cozy with room to expand if your heart desires. Cuddle up by the fireplace after a long day on the slopes, riding snowmobiles, or big game hunting in the area. The Little Belt Mountains have so much to offer the recreationalist. Groomed snowmobile trails, skiing, hunting, fishing, hiking, and so much more. Nearby White Sulphur Springs has all of the modern conveniences; banks, grocery stores, sporting goods store, hospital, bakery, brewery, and outstanding eateries. You won't want to miss it!
3 Bedroom Home in Other-See Remarks - $349,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Billings Horse Property with Water Rights only 5+/- miles from city limits! Charming 1913 Craftsman Home on 10 fenced acres with beautiful han…
Every inch of this home has been tastefully remodeled from the studs in and is waiting for its new owner! Remodel includes all new appliances,…
YOUR opportunity to own the iconic Sunrise House of Red Lodge. This historic home was completely renovated and restored in 2007 with the utmos…
The Moondance Floorplan from McCall Homes. This highly energy efficient property features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car attached garage, al…
Stunning, historical log/river rock cabin with 2,540 sq. ft. and a garage, located in the heart of the Boulder Valley. You will want to schedu…