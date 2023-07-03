North side Livingston location 3 bed, 2 bath near soccer fields/park. Immaculately maintained home, new carpet in bedrooms in 2022; new LVP flooring in kitchen and living room in 2022; built-in reverse osmosis water filtration system in 2021. Great yard with underground sprinklers and recently stained fenced in back and side. New aluminum seamless gutters in 2018. Spectacular 360 degree mountain views.
3 Bedroom Home in Other-See Remarks - $495,000
