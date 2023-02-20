Live and play amidst thousands of acres of the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest! If you are a skier at heart Showdown Ski Area is just 7 miles from your front door! Great Falls is 69 miles away and a quick 30 miles gets you to White Sulphur Springs. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath log home is very cozy with room to expand if your heart desires. Cuddle up by the fireplace after a long day on the slopes, riding snowmobiles, or big game hunting in the area. The Little Belt Mountains have so much to offer the recreationalist. Groomed snowmobile trails, skiing, hunting, fishing, hiking, and so much more. Nearby White Sulphur Springs has all of the modern conveniences; banks, grocery stores, sporting goods store, hospital, bakery, brewery, and outstanding eateries. You won't want to miss it!
3 Bedroom Home in Other-See Remarks - $500,000
