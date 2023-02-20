Property has been used for a fishing camp and guiding on the Big Horn River since about 1986. Property has a 17x70 mobile that is 3br 2 bath. Electric forced air for heat. Large almost 1 acre lot! a must see and has a lot of potential! a must see! Short 30 min drive to Fort Smith and the Yellowtail dam or 30 minutes to grocery and small airport in Hardin. Roof will be replaced on the mobile.
3 Bedroom Home in Other-See Remarks - $85,000
