This 20-acre log home is a dream come true if you're looking for a Montana home that offers privacy, peace and tranquility. With three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a walk-out finished basement, there is plenty of room for everyone. The beautiful wooded surroundings and creek that boarders the property provide the perfect backdrop for outdoor activities such as hiking, fishing, and hunting. This gorgeous home is located in a quiet and secluded area near Lewistown, Montana and only 95 miles from Billings providing the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
3 Bedroom Home in Other-See Remarks - $925,000
