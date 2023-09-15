Looking for the perfect for you home? Looking for a rental opportunity? Look no more. This older singlewide is situated on 2 lots in the HUB of Park City, MT. The property is located near the ICONIC Popps Inn, NEW Scotsman Bar & Cafe, Churches, School & Football Field, Civic Center, Fire & Ambulance Halls, Truck Stop, & has easy access to the interstate. You don't find a property that is more in the hub of town than this one. The fenced yard offers plenty of space for any of your outdoor needs. The home is clean & would make for an easy move-in. The covered deck gives some shade when you're cooking your favorite's on the grill. If you're looking for something affordable, then this is a great option. If you are looking to increase your investment portfolio, real estate is always a good option. Come check this one out & see what it can do for you!