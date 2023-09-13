NEW PRICE! Schedule a showing today to see this super cute, remodeled bungalow in Park City! All of the work has been done by licensed contractors/professionals. SO MUCH NEW: kitchen cabinets, countertops, appliances, sink/faucet, all light fixtures, bathroom vanity, toilet, half bath/laundry room sink & toilet, flooring, paint, beadboard wall coverings, metal exterior doors, east half window are brand new, well pump, hot water heater, all electrical outlets, switches & breaker panels. There are three bedrooms (one could be an office or add a door for a 3rd bedroom), one and a half baths, & charming built-ins throughout. Metal sided two car garage with dry storage on the backside. This home sits on a large lot with two additional sewer hook-ups, additional well for lawn/garden (hasn't been used by current owner, condition unknown), and no restrictions!
3 Bedroom Home in Park City - $265,000
