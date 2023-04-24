NEW in 2022! 1 level home on an acre. This gorgeous home was recently completed in February 2022 and is located on a corner lot in the beautiful Hillbrook Estates Subdivision. Country living at it's finest, close to town only 10 min to Laurel & 30 min to Billings. Laurel Golf Club only 8.7 miles away. Plenty of room all on one floor; 3 bedrooms, Jacuzzi tub/large shower en suite, a bonus room, 2 and a half baths, and lovely sun room. This home features a large open floor kitchen/dining area and living room with vaulted ceiling making it an absolute dream for cooking and entertaining. Creature comforts include in-floor heating, a heated garage, top notch appliances, plus reverse osmosis water and ice. Don’t forget the outdoor features; a shed with a garage door opener, patio with a fire pit, and vinyl fencing surrounding the 1 acre lot. Well water & City sewer. Photos-virtually staged.
3 Bedroom Home in Park City - $669,900
