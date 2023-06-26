Don’t miss this stunning riverfront luxury townhome, located in a quiet, private setting just 3 blocks from the historic downtown Red Lodge: perfect residence, getaway, or vacation home. One of the larger townhomes on the desirable Island of Rock Creek with 3-bedroom suites, 4th bath and a loft that could be an office, library, or 4th bedroom. Premium quality throughout with sophisticated finishes: custom ceilings, beautiful hardwood and tile flooring, rich alder trim and molding, a detailed wood entertainment center w/rock gas fireplace, indirect lighting & surround system. The primary suite features a 2nd rock fireplace, walk-in closet, oversized shower, double sink vanity & waterfront deck. Overlook Rock Creek and enjoy mountain & Rock Creek views from the balconies off each bedroom or fish directly off your private living room patio.