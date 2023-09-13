Classic 1922 Red Lodge Bungalow with expansive 2006 addition of main floor Great room, upper half story master bedroom, walk in closet and full bath. 3 bdrms in all (2 downstairs), 2 full baths. Main floor bath is large with washer/dryer hook-ups. Enclosed sunporch graces the front of this charming home, original fir floors in dining room, large sunny kitchen, very clean and ready for move in! Great room French doors open to backyard Trex deck, blooming gardens, single car detached garage, yard shed, fenced on 3 sides. Great location in an established neighborhood within walking distance of all Red Lodge offers.