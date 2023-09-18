Imagine waking up every day to this amazing setting in a wooded neighborhood just minutes to downtown Red Lodge. Wildlife abounds here with deer, moose and other wildlife. This small subdivision is private and quiet with Rock Creek just steps away. This ranch style home sits on nearly a half acre with an open view to Mount Maurice a mix of evergreens and aspens dot the lot and there is a small seasonal stream. Natural light floods the open floorplan of the home. The vaulted great room with walls of windows let in the amazing views and is very spacious. The home features 3 bedrooms with 1.75 baths and a half bath off of the garage mud room. Attached 2 car garage. This is one of the very most desirable neighborhoods outside of Red Lodge.