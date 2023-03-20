This beautiful contemporary homestead style home features a spacious floorplan at 2474 Sq. feet with 3 bedrooms/2 baths and a finished bonus room upstairs. The vaulted great room features a Beartooth mountain view with a welcoming fireplace and vaulted tongue and groove wood ceiling. This open floorplan is perfect for entertaining. Finishes in this custom home are top of the line with solid alder doors, alder trim, quality cabinets and granite countertop. The spacious primary suite features a tiled bathroom with tiled walkin shower and a patio door to the covered west patio. Beautifully landscaped with underground sprinkler and a large rear patio. There is a community park, walking trails and easy access to downtown Red Lodge just minutes away. Short term rentals are allowed in The Spires and it is just 15 minutes to the slopes of Red Lodge Mountain.
3 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $729,000
