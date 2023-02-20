CONSTRUCTION HAS Commenced on this quality custom one level ranch style home being built on one of the nicest lots on the golf course with stunning Beartooth mountain views and looking out over the 13th fairway. This home boasts an open concept great room/dining/kitchen with vaulted ceilings, gas fp surrounded in stone & a patio door to the 12X20 concrete covered patio to watch the sunsets over the mtns, LVP flooring, knotty alder trim, doors, cabinets throughout. Kitchen has qtz c/tops, ss appliances, gas range, & an island/breakfast bar. Master b/room has an added sound barrier, walk-in closet, & master bath with double qtzz vanities & tiled walk-in shower. Covered front porch, 2 more bedrooms, full bath & a laundry room with a deep sink. LP-smart siding, gutters, central air, a 2 car fully finished garage, concrete driveway, fully landscaped yard with underground sprinklers.