This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home is a spacious 2084sq. feet with 2 car garage. The vaulted great room features a gas fireplace & open floorplan perfect for entertaining. The den upstairs opens to a great covered upper patio. Quality finishes include granite/marble kitchen countertops, tile backsplash & stainless appliances. Alpine Basin is a new resort community in Red Lodge! Nestled in just minutes from town, these homes feature fine finishes, open floorplans & easy living where the HOA takes care of the details. As the development progresses there will be a clubhouse with equipment rental, community room, outdoor swimming pool, hot tub & onsite property management for short term vacation rentals, snow/lawn by the HOA. Offering easy resort style living where you can "settle in but venture out" & enjoy all that Red Lodge offers. Price changed to make a 3 bed/2.5 on the site vs. 5 bedroom
3 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $739,900
