SIGNIFICANT PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Brand New Custom-Built home in one of the best locations in Remington Ranch. Three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, one level, luxury finishes throughout. Open concept living with a gourmet kitchen, high end Thermador Appliance suite. Oversized 14’ waterfall island in Kitchen. Solid surfaces throughout. Two of the bedrooms have en suite bathrooms. Amazing unobstructed views of Mt Maurice and the Ski Mountain. Extras include wrap around porch with pergola, hardwood floors and Custom Cherry cabinetry. Listing agent has an interest in property.