NEW CONSTRUCTION-highly desired owner occupied subdivision. Beautiful views from this custom crafted ranch home built by Griffin-Built Custom Homes. Vaulted ceilings in living, dining & kitchen. 9 ft. ceilings in other rooms. LVP throughout. Birch cabinets, granite counters, sit-at center island w/cabinets in front & back and large pantry. Floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace, primary suite w/decorative tray ceiling, walk-in closet w/built in organizers. Primary bath has walk in oversize tiled shower with glass door, separate tub, vanity w/dual sinks. High efficiency furnace, central air and on demand hot water. Crawl space, LP 2-tone Diamond Kote siding, roof with Architectural shingles and gutters. 3 car garage: finished & insulated with heater and asphalt driveway. Covered front porch & back patio. Well is 40 GPM.