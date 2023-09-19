Nestled on 21 acres of Montana's landscape, presents an opportunity to embrace a life of serenity. Situated between the charming towns of Luther and Red Lodge, this property offers an elevated way of living. Expansive 6,708 sq. ft. home with 3-4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Great room exudes warmth with its floor-to-ceiling rock fireplace, pine floors that add a touch of rustic charm. Large kitchen boasts a breakfast island, perfect for gathering. Primary bedroom suite offers a tranquil retreat, complete with a claw foot tub, separate tile shower, and sliding glass doors that open onto a deck. Immerse yourself in sweeping vistas as the home perches atop the hill, providing unobstructed views of the majestic Beartooth Mountains. Upper level loft overlooks great room, 2 bedrooms/2 baths ensure ample comfort. For added privacy and versatility, the property includes guest quarters over the barn.