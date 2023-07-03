Don’t miss this stunning riverfront luxury townhome, located in a quiet, private setting just 3 blocks from the historic downtown Red Lodge: perfect residence, getaway, or vacation home. One of the larger townhomes on the desirable Island of Rock Creek with 3-bedroom suites, 4th bath and a loft that could be an office, library, or 4th bedroom. Premium quality throughout with sophisticated finishes: custom ceilings, beautiful hardwood and tile flooring, rich alder trim and molding, a detailed wood entertainment center w/rock gas fireplace, indirect lighting & surround system. The primary suite features a 2nd rock fireplace, walk-in closet, oversized shower, double sink vanity & waterfront deck. Overlook Rock Creek and enjoy mountain & Rock Creek views from the balconies off each bedroom or fish directly off your private living room patio.
3 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $999,888
Related to this story
Most Popular
Come see this lovely 3 bedroom/1 bath home located in Roundup. This cozy home features an adorable picket fenced front yard and carport in the…
GREAT HOME IN GREAT LOCATION!! Landscaping is complete! This new construction home is fully finished in Parkland West subdivision close to sch…
Quality Manufactured home in Shiloh Village with and oversized 2 car garage 28x28 and an extra pad for a car, 2 Trek decks. recently painted n…
2017 Parade of Homes: Contemporary elegance welcomes you to the covered patio w/ a breathtaking waterfall made of boulders from Nye, MT. Enjoy…
This family home is located on the outskirts of Big Timber, offering a peaceful and serene setting. The property sits on a 1.94+/- acre lot, b…