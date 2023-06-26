Beautiful custom built, rancher style home located in the Yellowstone River Valley and the small town of Reed Point, Montana. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large laundry room, beautiful open concept layout with kitchen, dining and living room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gorgeous custom built island, modern lighting and sliding doors leading into the backyard. The living room has a wood stove and large windows letting in lots of natural light. The large master bedroom has a spacious master bath with double sinks, soaker tub and walk in shower. The home sits on 1.5 acres with views of the Yellowstone River Valley and the Crazy Mountains. There is exterior lighting to give you security on the outskirts of town as well as a Generac generator for a backup power supply.