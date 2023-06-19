Wonderful country style ranch home in beautiful Paradise Meadow Subdivision. 14' vaulted ceilings w/wood beams & gas fireplace in great room. Open floorplan, kitchen has 36" gas stove top w/grill, custom cabinets & large island in kitchen. Light & bright w/numerous windows transporting the outdoors in. High efficiency boiler radiant heat fueled by natural gas. Loafing shed, 2 car 36'x36 oversized gar w/9 foot ceilings, room for shop & potential for future living space above garage. Stamped concrete patios on east and west side. Expansive views of the Beartooth Mnts. Tree lined seasonal streams allow for irrigation. HOA has water rights. HOA is $400 per year for snow removal and street maintenance