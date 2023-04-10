End-of-the-road mobile home on 11 acres only 25 minutes from Billings! This 18x76 Lakewood Gallatin is a 3 bed, 2 bath (not on a foundation). Well (needs a new pump), septic, and electric on property. Has a concrete pad ready for a garage! Come check out this off the beaten path property with elk, turkeys, deer right out your back door. Fix up this mobile and make it your own or the lot allows for mobiles, manufactures, or modulars! No covenants or restrictions and seller financing available (call agent for available options).