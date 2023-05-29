Enjoy Montana at its finest! Great manufactured home with a phenomenal addition! Over 14 acres!! That is fenced and set up to bring your animals! Walk into your double doors to a great room with gorgeous, vaulted ceilings and the warmth of a wood stove. This home has several outbuildings including a barn and several shed for storage. A garden shed is included and needs your touch to make it perfect! There is a well for water or a cistern, you can choose. Heating is GFA propane, but the beautiful wood fireplace and the wood stove keep it nice and toasty. Oversized double garage is attached to the home and is heated! There is a pantry in the kitchen and a large storage area between the kitchen and utility room. Schedule your private showing today! This home is worth the drive!
3 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $499,000
