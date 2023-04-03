Views! Views! Views! 19 secluded acres in the Bull Mountains, Ultimate Privacy, located at the end of a dead end road! Only 35 minutes from Billings. Bring your animals, livestock and all your toys, as this property has no restrictions. Home is on a permanent foundation and has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, beautiful kitchen with a cutting board island. Open concept living, with amazing views in all directions! Deer and wild turkeys frequent the property. Call today to schedule your showing! Follow this site link for the Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v9SPM21bED8