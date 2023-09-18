20 Acres with 2 BEAUTIFAL HOMES - First home totally remodeled 1456 sq ft 3-Bedroom, 2- Bath, Second home 980 sq ft 2-Bedroom, 1 Bath located on one of the best locations in the area with excellent access, Hwy 87N frontage - 12 miles (15 minutes) South of Roundup MT. Located Between Billings, Mt and Roundup MT. RV site with OUTSTANDING WATER WELL, Septic System and Electric Hookup. High end two car Garage/Shop fully insulated with overhead heat. Property fenced. crossed fences in to several pastures. Unique Large sand rock outcroppings, part covered with Ponderosa Pine trees. Abundant Wildlife. Second Home currently Rented. Loads of options, Must see to appreciate. OUTSTANDING VALUE, GREAT INVESTMENT PROPERTY, WITH 2 BEAUTIFAL HOMES ON THE PROPERTY THE SECOND RENTAL HOME AND RV HOOKUPS WILL HELP PAY FOR THE PROPERTY NOTE: WE HAVE AN ACCEPTED OFFER WITH CONTINGENCIES, WE ARE ONLY ACCEPTING BACK UP OFFER