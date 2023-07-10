The “Last Best Place” is a phrase often used in Montana for good reason. This private hideaway RIVERFRONT property is situated on the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River with one of a kind river frontage. This serene homestead has 16.75 acres of fertile land & hay ground so you can be self sustainable, so bring your livestock! Water Rights out of Big 4 Ditch & Clarks Fork River & great well. The home has superior views of the river right out your front porch positioned to see the most beautiful sunrises & sunsets and featuring large picturesque windows which you can see the frequent visitors-Whitetail, Mule Deer, Pheasants & Bald Eagles. Billings is just a short 25 minute drive. The home is located out of the floodplain but close enough to the river to take out your rod & reel. 30 X 40 shop w/h 200 amp service. Pair w/h MLS #338107 for an additional 47.26 acres for a great opportunity.