If you're looking for open space and an affordable place to live, here's your opportunity to own two homes on four city lots in the small town of Winnett, Montana, POP 188 (2020 census). The original structure has been used for years as a hunting and getaway cabin. It is 336 sf and comes mostly furnished and has one bed/1 bath and living room with a wood stove that keeps the whole place warm and cozy in the winter. There is also a 1980 14x64 sf 3 bed/1 bath manufactured home that the owner has rented for many years. Winnett has a good general store, cafe and bar, school system plus a beautiful new community center. Exceptional hunting and fishing close by. Tax info TBD. SELLING AS IS--with some serious sweat equity, it could be true gem. Ask agent about seller financing!