A gem in the valley! Incredible attention to detail, this home shines with refinished original features, classic country style combined with upgrades, large lot with mature landscaping and a garden for your green thumb. This home sits in the valley only a quick drive from Red Lodge. 4 bed/3 bath with additional office and play room that could be used for additional bedroom. Tall ceilings throughout the downstairs and fantastic craftsmanship through the home. Sit and sip some sweet tea on the covered porch and watch the leaves dance in the breeze. Over 4 acres of country living awaits you in sweet Washoe!
4 Bedroom Home in Bearcreek - $649,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…
Amazing Country Home. Featuring 5 Bedrms, 3 Baths, Family Room, 4 car Attached Garage. This home has been completely remodeled and is ready fo…
Welcome to country living in this one level home on 1.79 acres! Located in Pine Rock Subdivision...this home has elbow room to add a shop. Spa…