A gem in the valley! Incredible attention to detail, this home shines with refinished original features, classic country style combined with upgrades, large lot with mature landscaping and a garden for your green thumb. This home sits in the valley only a quick drive from Red Lodge. 4 bed/3 bath with additional office and play room that could be used for additional bedroom. Tall ceilings throughout the downstairs and fantastic craftsmanship through the home. Sit and sip some sweet tea on the covered porch and watch the leaves dance in the breeze. Over 4 acres of country living awaits you in sweet Washoe!