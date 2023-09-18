Gorgeous quality constructed log home has privacy, peace and serenity with the Beartooth Mountains at your feet, yet close to amenities. 20 AC incl., but feels like 1,000's as you border BLM & Nat'l Forest beyond. Explore on foot, horse, or 4x4. Enjoy wildlife & monstrous 360 mountain views from new vaulted Marvin windows and huge deck. Entertain in open space gourmet kitchen, dining & vaulted great room with floor to ceiling rock fireplace. High end finishes including hammered copper sinks, sliding barn doors throughout, granite counters, and wood flooring. Double garage. Bring the horses, toys, and don't forget the kids. Room for all.
4 Bedroom Home in Belfry - $1,500,000
