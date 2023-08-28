Incredible breathtaking everchanging VIEWS from this private gated 40 AC compound. Totally renovated head to toe custom $600,000 remodel. Like a brand new home. 3000 sq ft main log home w/4 BR/3BA., 2 primary suits. 3 car 30X70 log Garage-mahal w/loft guest/studio above. Vaulted indoor above ground swim pool. Separate 12X36 log guest house/office/studio. Borders BLM for endless recreation. Fenced. Horses OK. Gold Creek runs through property w/water rights. State of the art off grid 3 tier power plant. Never to be w/o power. 2 GREAT producing wells. Sauna. Garden. Red Lodge and Yellowstone Park nearby. 20 adjacent acres for sale.
4 Bedroom Home in Belfry - $1,990,000
