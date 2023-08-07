This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has perfect views of the Crazy Mountains. This home features an open floor plan, with ample natural light. The open kitchen and dining area make it ideal for entertaining family and friends. This home features two living rooms, providing plenty of space for relaxing. The second living room features a cozy built in electric fireplace, perfect for those chilly evenings. Outside, the home features a deck, perfect for enjoying the breathtaking views or soaking up the sunshine. The large fenced yard allows for the dogs or kids to play.