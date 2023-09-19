A sprawling 4 BR home on a 15400 square foot lot in Big Timber. The Contemporary Style living room is filled with light and offers a dramatic entrance to the home with its vaulted and beamed ceiling. The main floor has a formal dining room with, spacious kitchen with eat-in dining and pantry, family room with gas fireplace and wood floors, laundry room, BR and 3/4 bath. Upstairs you'll find the master suite with ample closet space and a full bath, 2 BR, full bath, and bonus room. The partially finished full basement is ready for your finishing touches, with a non-conforming BR non-egress windows, family room, wood stove, two large storage rooms and a work room. Landscaped yard borders a seasonal ditch, the owner has a permit to irrigate the lawn from ditch, and separation from neighbors. Back deck off the kitchen is perfect for BBQs and relaxation. Would be a great rental opportunity.