This family home is located on the outskirts of Big Timber, offering a peaceful and serene setting. The property sits on a 1.94+/- acre lot, bordered by mature trees and two ditches. The proximity to the Yellowstone River makes it an ideal location for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. The interior of the home is charming and features 3360 sf with 4BR/4BA. The upper level boasts a living room with beautiful ceiling beams, kitchen/dining room with sliding doors leading to the covered deck, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The first level has 2BR/1BA, den/office, a spacious family room with a gas fireplace and wet bar. The attached 2 car heated garage provides convenient access to the home, full bath and 220 amp service, as well as an RV cleanout outside. The living space throughout the home is comfortable and spacious, with plenty of natural light and beautiful views.