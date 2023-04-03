Stunning BCH new construction home located in Grasslands Subd, 54th and Grand. This large home, situated on a corner lot, with 3 beds, including a primary suite, 2.5 baths, an office, pantry, butlers pantry, breakfast nook, dining room, kitchen, and living room all on the main floor with 2416qft. Basement will have a 4th bedroom, bathroom, and large family room. Covered back patio for entertaining, and a protected area for a future pool