Stunning BCH new construction home located in Grasslands Subd, 54th and Grand. This large home, situated on a corner lot, with 3 beds, including a primary suite, 2.5 baths, an office, pantry, butlers pantry, breakfast nook, dining room, kitchen, and living room all on the main floor with 2416qft. Basement will have a 4th bedroom, bathroom, and large family room. Covered back patio for entertaining, and a protected area for a future pool
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This beautifully renovated home is conveniently located in the heart of the Billings. You'll love the easy flow from living room to dining roo…
Looking for a well maintained home with lots of space to spread out? This is the home for you! This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths and i…
Take a look inside this 1913 Craftsman Home on 10 fenced acres with so much beautiful handcrafted woodwork, built in maple buffet, dining room…
Bring your dream business! Commercial possibilities for RV park, greenhouse and more with county approval. Over 15 acres, ditch rights, and ir…
Country living in city setting with this 2007 Brown Builders home on 0.5-acre lot in desirable Granite Park Sub. Original owners have never ha…