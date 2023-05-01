Charming 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in a convenient West End location. Large master suite with a bathroom and dressing room with washer and dryer. Three additional bedrooms, all on the main level, one of them a junior suite with a private attached bathroom. Large cold storage room in basement as well as additional storage space. Huge basement has endless potential to be modified to suit your needs! Home is on a beautiful 10 acres of land, and is an excellent horse property, with a fully functioning horse barn and stables a tack room, and a chicken coop. Electricity in both. Property also has running water, two wells and septic. Possibility to subdivide into lots or kept whole for horses or ag land. Outside of city limits, but only a couple minutes from west end amenities!