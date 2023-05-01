Charming 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in a convenient West End location. Large master suite with a bathroom and dressing room with washer and dryer. Three additional bedrooms, all on the main level, one of them a junior suite with a private attached bathroom. Large cold storage room in basement as well as additional storage space. Huge basement has endless potential to be modified to suit your needs! Home is on a beautiful 10 acres of land, and is an excellent horse property, with a fully functioning horse barn and stables a tack room, and a chicken coop. Electricity in both. Property also has running water, two wells and septic. Possibility to subdivide into lots or kept whole for horses or ag land. Outside of city limits, but only a couple minutes from west end amenities!
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Great Townhome in a desirable location. All in one level. HOA covers lawn care, sprinklers, snow removal, exterior maintenance, insurance, wat…
This is a MUST SEE! Don't miss this charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home located just 2 blocks from the hospital. This lovely home features spacious…
Quaint and cozy house located on three corner lots. This beautiful gem has been completely remodeled in the last three years. The three-bedroo…
Step into your custom-built Montana dream home with big sky views. Majestic and designed to meld with the land, the ingenious layout of this P…