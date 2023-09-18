This peaceful property has it all! 17.5 irrigated acres with 3 cross-fenced pastures perfect for horses and livestock, a private pond, Canyon Creek access, beautiful views on a secluded road and 6 miles from prime shopping. Unwind in the well insulated home with top of the line Pella windows and a high efficiency wood fireplace insert. Start a project in the insulated garage while staying warm with the added wood stove. Meet all your animal needs in the 30x60 barn with 3 stalls, plenty of hay storage, tack room, corral, round pen and 3 acre pasture with goat fencing. Relax by the pond in your own private oasis or appreciate the beautiful sunsets while sitting by the fire pit. This gated property has tons of space to park all your toys including RV parking. Whether you’re inside the home or taking a leisurely walk, this is a peaceful place tucked away in the heart of Big Sky country.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,500,000
