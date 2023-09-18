This newly remodeled home is truly a masterpiece. With quartz countertops, two islands, and Thermador appliances, the kitchen is a chef's dream. Enjoy your meals with wonderful views of the surrounding countryside from the large windows. The great room features vaulted ceilings and a cozy gas fireplace. And when it's time to retire for the night, you'll love the luxurious master suite with its own steam shower and soaker tub. Lower level suite also impressive, with its own steam shower and plenty of space for guests or family members. Family room, with its own gas fireplace and wet bar, provides the perfect place for movie or game nights. Outside, the property's stunning 28-acres provides ample space for outdoor activities and enjoying the beautiful surroundings. And with a barn, horse riding arena, and multiple garages & RV storage, there's plenty of space for all your toys and hobbies.