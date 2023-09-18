This newly remodeled home is truly a masterpiece. With quartz countertops, two islands, and Thermador appliances, the kitchen is a chef's dream. Enjoy your meals with wonderful views of the surrounding countryside from the large windows. The great room features vaulted ceilings and a cozy gas fireplace. And when it's time to retire for the night, you'll love the luxurious master suite with its own steam shower and soaker tub. Lower level suite also impressive, with its own steam shower and plenty of space for guests or family members. Family room, with its own gas fireplace and wet bar, provides the perfect place for movie or game nights. Outside, the property's stunning 28-acres provides ample space for outdoor activities and enjoying the beautiful surroundings. And with a barn, horse riding arena, and multiple garages & RV storage, there's plenty of space for all your toys and hobbies.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,595,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome to the Broadway Bungalow. Located near the heart of Red Lodge, Montana. This delightful two bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow offers the …
Double wide 3 Bedroom 2 Bath manufactured home in Shiloh Village Estates. Large Kitchen with Solid Surface Counters and Island opening to a sp…
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Enjoy life in this charming, centrally located home. Recent updates include the kitchen featuring newer cabinets and appliances. The recently …
This is a great location in Absarokee within walking distance to the county park, Rosebud River, shops, and main street. The mobile home has n…