Opulence Abound! This lavish 1 owner modern home in Elder Grove school district oozes quality through-out. 15' soaring ceilings with walls of windows bring in so much natural light. Entertainers Delight w/ a stately floor plan & massive sliding doors open up to bring the outside indoors, exquisite primary suite on it's own wing, custom decorative wood walls in dining & office, gas fireplace, custom iron railings, venetian plaster walls, deluxe wet bar & wine cellar/vault room, additional en-suite, radiant floor heat in basement & garage floor, Control 4 smart home system to adjust lighting, music, HVAC & TV controls remotely, 3D projector, screen & smart TV's, motorized window treatments, epoxy finish in 5 car heated garage, tankless water heater, den area could be 5 bedroom, plush landscaping, covered patio with built-in gas barbeque & stone fireplace finish off this magnificent home!
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome to the Broadway Bungalow. Located near the heart of Red Lodge, Montana. This delightful two bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow offers the …
Have you been looking for that little piece of Montana to call home? Farm? Raise Livestock? Raise a Family? Or, Build your Dream Home? The opp…
Double wide 3 Bedroom 2 Bath manufactured home in Shiloh Village Estates. Large Kitchen with Solid Surface Counters and Island opening to a sp…
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Enjoy life in this charming, centrally located home. Recent updates include the kitchen featuring newer cabinets and appliances. The recently …