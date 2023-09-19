Opulence Abound! This lavish 1 owner modern home in Elder Grove school district oozes quality through-out. 15' soaring ceilings with walls of windows bring in so much natural light. Entertainers Delight w/ a stately floor plan & massive sliding doors open up to bring the outside indoors, exquisite primary suite on it's own wing, custom decorative wood walls in dining & office, gas fireplace, custom iron railings, venetian plaster walls, deluxe wet bar & wine cellar/vault room, additional en-suite, radiant floor heat in basement & garage floor, Control 4 smart home system to adjust lighting, music, HVAC & TV controls remotely, 3D projector, screen & smart TV's, motorized window treatments, epoxy finish in 5 car heated garage, tankless water heater, den area could be 5 bedroom, plush landscaping, covered patio with built-in gas barbeque & stone fireplace finish off this magnificent home!