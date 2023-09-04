This stunning, custom-built home in The Nines subdivision has high end finishes throughout. From the sleek exterior you will notice the home sits on a large lot, just over an acre, which features irrigated and lighted landscaping, fenced garden area, year-round trim lights, a large driveway with room for extra parking and a finished 8 car garage with epoxy floors. Main living area features 20-foot ceilings, gas fireplace and an abundance of natural light that flows into the dining room and kitchen. The home theater and built-in bar on the upper level are part of what makes this home so desirable. Other features include: Control4 Smart Home, wine closet just off the kitchen, home office on the main level, floor to ceiling tile in the master bath with soaking tub and gas fireplace, high end appliances and so much more. Clubhouse, weight room and community swimming pool coming soon!