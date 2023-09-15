So much room at a very affordable price! This home features an additional family area and 4 bedrooms all in one level living. Home has recently gotten a face lift. Nice feature that most of main living area has textured walls. Home is in desired Shilo Village Court. The court adds to the affordability with some of the best lot rent in town. Base lot rent is $480 including trash and sewer. Weight limit 15 lbs for four legged friends. Financing offered on this home for buyers that qualify typically as long as 25 year term and around 10% down or sometimes even less through local Cross Country Mortgage. Buyers must be approved by court to live in court. Buyers and Buyers agent to verify. Bring your whole family for comfortable living today!