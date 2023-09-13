Tons of potential in this charming downtown home! Character throughout main level - Beautiful hardwood flooring, formal dining space and cozy kitchen, tons of built-ins. Fenced in backyard and 2 car detached garage great for parking or storage. Fabulous potential and opportunity for owner occupied with rental downstairs! 24 hour notice needed.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $389,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…
Amazing Country Home. Featuring 5 Bedrms, 3 Baths, Family Room, 4 car Attached Garage. This home has been completely remodeled and is ready fo…
Welcome to country living in this one level home on 1.79 acres! Located in Pine Rock Subdivision...this home has elbow room to add a shop. Spa…