Magnificent new build is ideal for mother-in-law suite or an income producing property with TWO PRIMARY suites. MAIN-LEVEL living at it's finest. All 2500+ sqft is all on the main level. High ceilings, beautiful trim work, sleek kitchen with a nice pantry and stainless steel appliances and the ever-popular open floor plan makes this home a unique find. The bedrooms are spacious and each one sports a walk-in closet. The tile flooring in the entrance, the bathrooms and the laundry room is superb. This move-in ready home is immaculate with neutral colors throughout. Expansive windows offer an abundant amount of natural lighting. Custom pergola on the back patio offers shade and makes a statement. The handsome three-car garage offers plenty of room for parking. BONUS: Includes sound barrier insulation, oven/range can be converted to electric, BEAUTIFUL VINYL FENCE (not pictured)