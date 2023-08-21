Magnificent new build is ideal for mother-in-law suite or an income producing property with TWO PRIMARY suites. MAIN-LEVEL living at it's finest. All 2500+ sqft is all on the main level. High ceilings, beautiful trim work, sleek kitchen with a nice pantry and stainless steel appliances and the ever-popular open floor plan makes this home a unique find. The bedrooms are spacious and each one sports a walk-in closet. The tile flooring in the entrance, the bathrooms and the laundry room is superb. This move-in ready home is immaculate with neutral colors throughout. Expansive windows offer an abundant amount of natural lighting. Custom pergola on the back patio offers shade and makes a statement. The handsome three-car garage offers plenty of room for parking. BONUS: Includes sound barrier insulation, oven/range can be converted to electric, BEAUTIFUL VINYL FENCE (not pictured)
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $429,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Beautiful property with 1,040 feet of the Blue Ribbon Trout Stream (Upper Spring Creek) flowing through the property along with your own priva…
A new, one level home in Silver Creek Estates. The kitchen opens to the living room and dining space which walks out to a partially covered pa…
New Construction by Michael Christensen Homes in desirable Silver Creek Estates. This contemporary single level home has 4 Bedrooms (2 being M…
20 Acres with 2 BEAUTIFAL HOMES - First home totally remodeled 1456 sq ft 3-Bedroom, 2- Bath, Second home 980 sq ft 2-Bedroom, 1 Bath located …