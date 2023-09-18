GREAT HOME IN GREAT LOCATION!! Landscaping is complete! This new construction home is fully finished in Parkland West subdivision close to schools and shopping and ready to move in. It's the last house to be built in a great neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 family rooms, fireplace, deck, quartz countertops and vaulted ceilings make this an attractive and comfortable home.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $470,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome to the Broadway Bungalow. Located near the heart of Red Lodge, Montana. This delightful two bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow offers the …
Double wide 3 Bedroom 2 Bath manufactured home in Shiloh Village Estates. Large Kitchen with Solid Surface Counters and Island opening to a sp…
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Enjoy life in this charming, centrally located home. Recent updates include the kitchen featuring newer cabinets and appliances. The recently …
This is a great location in Absarokee within walking distance to the county park, Rosebud River, shops, and main street. The mobile home has n…