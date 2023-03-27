Looking for a well maintained home with lots of space to spread out? This is the home for you! This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths and is located in the highly sought after Alkali Creek subdivision. Upstairs your greeted with vaulted ceilings, a nice big living room and 2 operate dining areas. Right off the entry way there is an indoor hot tub and just down the stairs is another big living room with a wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights. Attached to the house is a nice 3 car garage and in the back there is even an RV pad for all your extra parking needs. This home has it all and is ready for its next owners! 72 hour contingent on buyers house selling.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $475,000
