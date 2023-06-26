GREAT HOME IN GREAT LOCATION!! Landscaping is complete! This new construction home is fully finished in Parkland West subdivision close to schools and shopping and ready to move in. It's the last house to be built in a great neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 family rooms, fireplace, deck, quartz countertops and vaulted ceilings make this an attractive and comfortable home.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $498,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Don’t miss this stunning riverfront luxury townhome, located in a quiet, private setting just 3 blocks from the historic downtown Red Lodge: p…
$51K Price Improvement on this Cozy, beautiful, log cabin with majestic Mountain views! Amazing location South of Red Lodge just past the Poin…
Impressive one-of-a-kind home with a grand foyer & cascading staircase setting the tone for elegance & style. Once was Rene Mora's per…
Admit it, you've driven by this home and had garage envy! Historic charm of yesteryear meets modern conveniences in this one of a kind propert…
Talk about price per square foot! This property is 4500 square feet of possibilities. This is located in the great town of Broadview which is …